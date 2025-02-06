SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,506,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 3,665,729 shares.The stock last traded at $26.30 and had previously closed at $26.38.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,282,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 294,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 515,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 58,912 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

