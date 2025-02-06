Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Issues Earnings Results

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($1.05), Zacks reports. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 261.70% and a net margin of 18.38%.
Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 779,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.05. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $44.14.
Sphere Entertainment Company Profile
