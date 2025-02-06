Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Issues Earnings Results

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($1.05), Zacks reports. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 261.70% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 779,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.05. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $44.14.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming.

