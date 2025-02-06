StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 90.0 %
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.00 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
