StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.62 on Monday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 million, a P/E ratio of 140.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,786,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 60,195 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
