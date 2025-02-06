StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.62 on Monday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 million, a P/E ratio of 140.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,786,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 60,195 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

