Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37, Zacks reports. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Strattec Security Stock Up 5.0 %

STRT traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.25. 27,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,608. The stock has a market cap of $156.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

