Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 11142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Studio City International Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $834.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Studio City International worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

