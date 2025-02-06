SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 908,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 626,322 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in SunCar Technology Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in SunCar Technology Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunCar Technology Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.