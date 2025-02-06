SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 908,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 626,322 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $8.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in SunCar Technology Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in SunCar Technology Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunCar Technology Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About SunCar Technology Group
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
