Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.910-1.160 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.08. 2,775,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.99. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $192.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.24.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

