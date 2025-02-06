Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWOGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.910-1.160 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.08. 2,775,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.99. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $192.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.