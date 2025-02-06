Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30, Zacks reports. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Tapestry updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.850-4.900 EPS.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR traded up $8.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,055,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,286. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.93. Tapestry has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $87.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tapestry from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa America upgraded Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Tapestry from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.