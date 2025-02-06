Tempur Sealy International’s (TPX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $67.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of TPX opened at $66.50 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,838,000 after acquiring an additional 169,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,025,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 4,095,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,597,000 after purchasing an additional 345,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,981,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

