The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Announces Earnings Results

The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.80 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Alumasc Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 29.51%.

Shares of LON:ALU traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 327.90 ($4.10). The stock had a trading volume of 139,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,522. The company has a market capitalization of £117.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,366.25 and a beta of 0.90. The Alumasc Group has a 1 year low of GBX 161.50 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 285.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17.

Alumasc is a UK-based supplier of premium building products, systems and solutions.

Almost 80% of group sales are driven by building regulations and specifications (architects and structural engineers) because of the performance characteristics offered.

Over 90% of group sales relate to one or more of the following long-term strategic growth drivers: Energy management, Water management, Bespoke architectural solutions and Ease of construction (including off-site construction)

Our strategy is enabling us to outperform the UK construction market, and we are leveraging this through growth in export sales.

