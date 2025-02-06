Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TRI stock traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.86. The stock had a trading volume of 809,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,242. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $148.71 and a 52-week high of $178.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.10.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

