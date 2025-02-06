Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Purchases 60 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £139.20 ($174.02).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 13,429 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.01), for a total value of £32,363.89 ($40,459.92).

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 228.50 ($2.86) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 320 ($4.00). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 267.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,264.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitchells & Butlers ( LON:MAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 26.40 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Further Reading

