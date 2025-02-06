TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,352.78, but opened at $1,253.46. TransDigm Group shares last traded at $1,319.45, with a volume of 78,284 shares trading hands.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,292.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after acquiring an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

