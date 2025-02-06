Transportation Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 06th

Uber Technologies, BigBear.ai, and Booking are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks refer to companies that are involved in the transportation and logistics industry, including companies that operate airlines, railroads, shipping companies, trucking companies, and other transportation services. These stocks are influenced by factors such as fuel prices, economic conditions, and demand for goods and services, making them subject to market fluctuations and industry-specific trends. Investors often consider transportation stocks as a way to gauge broader economic trends and the movement of goods and people. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $4.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.36. 35,207,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,153,750. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,318,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,543,738. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $69.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4,768.71. 193,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,405. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,962.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,448.89.

