Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 535,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 120,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Trifecta Gold Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trifecta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.