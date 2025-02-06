Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.54 and last traded at $69.33. 7,667,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 24,342,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.19.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

