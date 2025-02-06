Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $555.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $503.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.99 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

