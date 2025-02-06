VerusCoin Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $337.15 million and $11,780.93 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00004445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

GMX (GMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,085.78 or 1.00318877 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97,040.26 or 1.00271837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 83,540,184 coins and its circulating supply is 78,374,546 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 83,540,184 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VerusCoin is 4.38278339 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $4,042.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.