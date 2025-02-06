Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) versus HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Critical Survey

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 6.84% 5.67% 3.91% Viant Technology 0.47% -5.67% -3.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HealthStream and Viant Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 1 2 1 3.00 Viant Technology 0 0 7 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

HealthStream presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $20.29, suggesting a potential downside of 13.12%. Given HealthStream’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Viant Technology.

HealthStream has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Viant Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthStream and Viant Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $287.99 million 3.53 $15.21 million $0.65 51.37 Viant Technology $222.93 million 6.58 -$3.44 million $0.06 389.23

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. HealthStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HealthStream beats Viant Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs. It offers hStream, a technology platform that powers a range of healthcare workforce solutions. The company provides its solutions to customers across a range of entities within the healthcare industry, including private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through its direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and Direct Access, a path optimization program. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; and self-service platform that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies, as well as marketers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.