Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GE Vernova (GEV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) recently:

1/31/2025 – GE Vernova was upgraded by analysts at Marathon Capitl to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/28/2025 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $453.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2025 – GE Vernova was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2025 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $446.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $487.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $374.00 to $436.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/23/2025 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $361.00 to $437.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $420.00 to $470.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $446.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $367.00 to $374.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $380.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $411.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $348.00 to $391.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $324.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $356.00 to $367.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $376.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $292.00 to $361.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.67. 2,455,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,347. The company has a market cap of $103.28 billion and a PE ratio of 67.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.41. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50.

Get GE Vernova Inc alerts:

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in GE Vernova by 61.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.