Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.55 and last traded at C$31.55, with a volume of 10428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on Westaim from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Westaim Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.88.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.093067 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

