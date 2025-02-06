Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.55 and last traded at C$31.55, with a volume of 10428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark upped their target price on Westaim from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Westaim
Westaim Stock Performance
Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.093067 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Westaim
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westaim
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.