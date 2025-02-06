WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) & Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Financial Analysis

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) and WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF 0 3 8 1 2.89 WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF presently has a consensus price target of $19.16, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF is more favorable than WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

46.3% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF beats WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

