Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Trading 17.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shot up 17.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($18.75) and last traded at GBX 1,497 ($18.71). 2,000,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,198,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,271 ($15.89).

Wizz Air Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,371.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,400.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 601.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.

About Wizz Air

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 200 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.