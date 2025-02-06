Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Trading 17.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) traded up 17.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($18.75) and last traded at GBX 1,497 ($18.71). 2,000,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,198,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,271 ($15.89).

Wizz Air Trading Up 17.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,371.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,400.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 200 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

