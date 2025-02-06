W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Issues $350 Million in Senior Second Lien Notes due 2029**HOUSTON, TEXAS – W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) announced on January 28, 2025, the issuance and sale of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of its 10.750% senio

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read W&T Offshore’s 8K filing here.
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than W&T Offshore
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks