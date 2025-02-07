110,660 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,347,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,028,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 980,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 146.4% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 101,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 290,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 97,911 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $49.12.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

