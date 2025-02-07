1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.