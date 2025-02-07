1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 601 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Baird R W lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.86.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.9 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $294.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.37. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

