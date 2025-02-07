2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.60, but opened at $56.66. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 4,244,220 shares.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITX. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after buying an additional 66,398 shares during the period.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

