2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.60, but opened at $56.66. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 4,244,220 shares.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.