Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. Accuray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Accuray Stock Up 8.0 %
Accuray stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
