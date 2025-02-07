AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion.

AGCO Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.01. 970,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.54. AGCO has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $125.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, analysts expect that AGCO will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.39%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

