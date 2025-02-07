AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

Get AGCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $100.01. 970,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,444. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 623,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,024,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.