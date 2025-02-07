Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.32 and last traded at C$32.11, with a volume of 402948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.73.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.04). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of C$492.35 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Alexander Fleck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,700.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

