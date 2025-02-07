Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47), Zacks reports. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. Align Technology updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

ALGN opened at $218.38 on Friday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $335.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.10.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.40.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.