Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 676,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,865. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $351.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 345.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allot Communications worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

