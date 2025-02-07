Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Maxim Group Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.20.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock traded down $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.15. 77,420,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,870,125. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.30. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,026,212 shares of company stock valued at $625,666,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.