Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $557.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $450.99 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $549.69 and a 200-day moving average of $530.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

