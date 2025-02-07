American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director James G. Davis sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $231,970.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,425.29. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $315,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,589,523.20. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $789,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in American Woodmark by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

