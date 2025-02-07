Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMSTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Amesite had a negative net margin of 3,878.07% and a negative return on equity of 137.00%.

Amesite stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,803. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Amesite has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

