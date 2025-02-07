Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMKR. Melius cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.