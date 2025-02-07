AMN Healthcare Services Announces Chairman of the Board RetirementDallas, Texas – AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) revealed in an official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2025, that Douglas D. Wheat, the Cha

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AMN Healthcare Services’s 8K filing here.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.
