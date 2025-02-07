Archer Investment Corp Buys 252 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1,938.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $386.86 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.41 and its 200 day moving average is $350.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.