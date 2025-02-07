Archer Investment Corp Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after buying an additional 326,233 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 379,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 302,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,271.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 219,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH opened at $62.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.