Archer Investment Corp Purchases 539 Shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of RNSC opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $32.96.

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

