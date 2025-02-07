ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 104836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

