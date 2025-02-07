ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.55 and last traded at $168.39. 2,997,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,596,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

ARM Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.85, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARM by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ARM by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

