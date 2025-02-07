ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.560-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.
ARM Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ ARM traded down $4.09 on Friday, reaching $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,055,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.27, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56. ARM has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $188.75.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
About ARM
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
