ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.560-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

ARM Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ARM traded down $4.09 on Friday, reaching $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,055,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.27, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56. ARM has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

