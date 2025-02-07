Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 3,631,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,995,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several analysts recently commented on AUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.85.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,181,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $6,615,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $700,000. The trade was a 90.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,053,080 shares of company stock worth $16,709,114. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

