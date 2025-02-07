Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.83. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 1.17%.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

